Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona

For sale in a quiet and bucolic area of the Arnona district, a 4 room apartment, 90m2, on the first floor, in a small condominium, balcony, cellar, parking.
Close to public transport, the commercial district of Talpiot.
environment 3650000 Shekels
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In the centre of Jerusalem bordering rehavia facing the great Synagogue,
Beautiful 3 rooms of 65 m2 inscribed in the arnona with 2 large bedroom chbre, and a nice living room with balcony height under ceiling.
available immediately