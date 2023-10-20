Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
$1,03M
ID: 24454
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

For sale in a quiet and bucolic area of the Arnona district, a 4 room apartment, 90m2, on the first floor, in a small condominium, balcony, cellar, parking. Close to public transport, the commercial district of Talpiot. environment 3650000 Shekels

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

