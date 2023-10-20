  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
11/05/2025
$1,77M
07/04/2025
$1,83M
;
10
ID: 25685
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

A recently built apartment, ideally located, a few steps from the beach and the vibrant city centre of Tel Aviv. New 4-room apartment with terrace – Near the Dizengoff Centre 4 rooms, 83 m2 Spacious sunny terrace of 10 m2 Living room with open kitchen Parental suite with private bathroom Additional secure room (Mamad) and another room (3 rooms in total) Additional bathroom with guest toilet 2nd floor on 6 with elevator Private parking ( Robotic ) Triple exhibition - South / West / North Ideal for living there or for an investment! Price: 6,500,000 Nis

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications