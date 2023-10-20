  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove

Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove

Netanya, Israel
from
$541,013
02/03/2025
$541,013
12/02/2025
$542,554
12/02/2025
$533,695
07/01/2025
$529,072
23/12/2024
$535,621
;
5
ID: 23383
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Small apartment of 3 rooms located on the 6th floor very bright. Renove two years ago. a 1/4 h at feet of the sea Prosecution. elevator. Miklat in the building. lots of charm

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

