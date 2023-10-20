Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Renovated 3 room apartment area 70m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
2nd floor, east-west exposure
Living room, dining room, kitchen
2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets
Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door
1 parking lot,
Renovated 2 years ago
Price : 2 500 000sh
(This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT)
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In the city center of Jerusalem, standing building with a beautiful lobby
Large 2 rooms of 70 m2 , + balcony of 10m2, spacious living room , large sleeping space, with potential to make it a 3pieces .
a proximity of the tram, a few minutes walk from the mamilla
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere in Jerusalem and just a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…