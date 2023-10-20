  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
01/03/2025
$702,250
09/02/2025
$692,750
06/01/2025
$686,750
;
3
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 24345
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Renovated 3 room apartment area 70m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, east-west exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door 1 parking lot, Renovated 2 years ago Price : 2 500 000sh (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
