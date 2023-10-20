  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem

Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,708
02/04/2025
$3,708
26/02/2025
$3,722
25/02/2025
$3,718
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25170
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrative offices or coworking space. The floor has a security room. Possibility to rent 2 underground parking spaces and a cellar. The building lobby is luxurious and equipped with 3 elevators. Key delivery scheduled in 2 weeks.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,56M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$494,384
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$851,127
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$674,160
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,708
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$924,161
new apartment 3 p beautiful view degagee. on the gardens terrace of 25 m2. Sukka. south and west side. 2 parking lots in a cellar. the apartment is rented until July 2026 at 6200 sh/month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem Close to trams and shops Degage view Parking and cellar included Immediate entry Price from 4.350.00.000sh excluding our agency fees For more information or to arrange a visit, Call …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une magnifique maison vous n avez plus qu a choisir les finitions avec le promoteur
Residential quarter Une magnifique maison vous n avez plus qu a choisir les finitions avec le promoteur
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,39M
BZH Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer! RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction! It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications