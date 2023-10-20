Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrative offices or coworking space. The floor has a security room. Possibility to rent 2 underground parking spaces and a cellar. The building lobby is luxurious and equipped with 3 elevators. Key delivery scheduled in 2 weeks.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem
Close to trams and shops
Degage view
Parking and cellar included
Immediate entry
Price from 4.350.00.000sh
excluding our agency fees
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call …
BZH
Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer!
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction!
It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues,…