Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,11M
$2,11M
$1,89M
ID: 25699
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Luxury duplex in the Old North! In an ideal location in the Old North, at the northern end of Sokolov Street, a few steps from the park, the port, cafes, restaurants and public transport – beautiful 4-room duplex for sale! 100 m2 living space + large sun terrace Entrance floor: spacious living room, kitchen, guest toilet and huge front terrace of 20 m2 Lower level: Comfortable parental suite Secure room (Mamad) + extra room Bathroom with toilet Ideal extra space for an office or a family room Price : 6,720,000 ILS Contact us for more information and to arrange a visit. We speak French, English and Hebrew.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
