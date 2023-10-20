  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$8,15M
;
7
ID: 25809
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Interior area: 290 m2 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Fully renovated and tastefully furnished Located on the 4th floor Private roof terrace of 135 m2 30 m2 terrace with stunning views Located in a quiet and pleasant area

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

