  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer

Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
20/02/2026
$736,725
16/03/2025
$660,115
24/02/2025
$661,995
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 25163
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Gunshot! for sale rue Rogozin apartment to renovate sea view! The value of this product once renovated can exceed 3 million... Mamad, air conditioning, parking, very central. Building with 2 elevators including one of shabat

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem mamilla
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,79M
Residential quarter Immense salon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
Price on request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 2 pieces spacieux standing
Residential quarter 2 pieces spacieux standing
Residential quarter 2 pieces spacieux standing
Residential quarter 2 pieces spacieux standing
Residential quarter 2 pieces spacieux standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,897
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de l
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de l
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,56M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications