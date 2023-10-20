  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem

Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,775
14/05/2025
$4,775
28/04/2025
$4,214
;
3
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25803
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located in the most sought after area of Jerusalem, in an authentic, pastoral and quiet complex. Large main space Meeting room of 63 m2 9 individual offices with windows, from 11 to 17 m2 each Well maintained Elevator Parking option

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
Residential quarter Appartement renove 5 pieces - 140m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$755,621
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,775
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
**Windows of Jerusalem Building, Downtown Entrance hall Elevator 3 pieces 11th floor out of 12 Parking Fully furnished Price: NIS 6,700 Monthly expenses: 555 NIS Municipal tax (Arnona): NIS 359 per month Available from 01/05/2025**
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable discovery. With approximately 100 square meters of living space and a charming courtyard of about 64 square meters, this apartment is located in a brand new building under two years old. Its privileged …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
A barnea an apprement of 4 rooms with sea view invested very good and
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications