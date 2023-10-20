Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located in the most sought after area of Jerusalem, in an authentic, pastoral and quiet complex.
Large main space
Meeting room of 63 m2
9 individual offices with windows, from 11 to 17 m2 each
Well maintained
Elevator
Parking option
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
**Windows of Jerusalem Building, Downtown
Entrance hall
Elevator
3 pieces
11th floor out of 12
Parking
Fully furnished
Price: NIS 6,700
Monthly expenses: 555 NIS
Municipal tax (Arnona): NIS 359 per month
Available from 01/05/2025**
This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable discovery. With approximately 100 square meters of living space and a charming courtyard of about 64 square meters, this apartment is located in a brand new building under two years old. Its privileged …