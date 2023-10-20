Residential quarter Spacieux

  1. Realting.com
ID: 25578
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

For sale in Mekor Haim - at the beginning of the street, A very spacious apartment! Completely renovated. 4 rooms, 100 square meters Kitchen and living room of about 50 m2 + balcony of about 10 m2. Elevator, parking and warehouse.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

