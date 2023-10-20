  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
02/04/2025
$519,665
24/02/2025
$521,145
04/02/2025
$512,635
24/12/2024
$514,485
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23486
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A barnea an apprement of 4 rooms with sea view invested very good and

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble agreable bien agence
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$856,745
Residential quarter Immense appartement avec terrasse et vue a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire clair
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Projet luxueux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$617,980
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$514,047
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire etage haut avec vue
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire etage haut avec vue
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$800,565
Herzl Street near Salame Street Recent building 3 pieces 57m2 9m2 balcony Parking Cave Open view 2850000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
a beautiful house in barnea 7 rooms with pool near the sea
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immense appartement avec terrasse et vue a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Immense appartement avec terrasse et vue a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
Located in a quiet street, this very large apartment is located in a small building with only 4 apartments. Enjoy a private entrance leading to a huge stay opening onto a terrace with a breathtaking panoramic view. Modern American cuisine is perfect for kitchen lovers. The apartment include…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications