  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Vue sur la mer

Residential quarter Vue sur la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
20/02/2026
$579,975
14/03/2025
$519,665
24/12/2024
$514,485
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 23529
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Netivot, Israel
from
$457,710
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Luxueux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,11M
Residential quarter Vue mer imprenable immeuble avec facilities jaccuzi sauna piscine a 2 pas de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$344,850
Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$830,775
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
Tel Aviv-Yafo Details: Parts: 2 Floor: 3/4 Area: 50 m2 Description: Located in the best location of Tel Aviv, on the famous pedestrian street and peaceful Nachalat Binyamin. In a classified building, occupied for only 3 years. Renovated by an architect. Equipment and facilities: Avivi Kitc…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$840,180
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications