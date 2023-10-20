Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel

  1. Realting.com
Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel

Ashdod, Israel
$1,99M
20/02/2026
$1,99M
28/03/2025
$1,78M
04/02/2025
$1,76M
26/12/2024
$1,77M
5
ID: 23683
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Wilhelm Roentgen, 12

About the complex

Independent villa for sale in Ashdod from 1996 280m2 living space on a plot of 510 m2 with enormous potential for the buyer who wants to do work and make it a diamond

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

