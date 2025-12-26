Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Almyros Municipality, Greece

Villa 8 rooms in Achillio, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Achillio, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. A magnificent view of the sea …
$2,46M
4 bedroom house in Almyros Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Almyros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Perfectly located beachfront villa/house in seaside Magnisia with stunning view to the Aegea…
$469,066
Villa 1 bedroom in Achillio, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Achillio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. in central Greece. From the windows there is a magnific…
$2,46M
