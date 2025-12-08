Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Alonnisos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Alonnisos Municipality, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Patitiri, Greece
4 bedroom house
Patitiri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Set between the charming harbor of Patitiri and the picturesque old village of Chora in Alon…
$788,392
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alonnisos Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go