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Terraced Houses for sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

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Nea Triglia
54
Nea Kallikrateia
33
Nea Moudania
25
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villa with Panoramic Sea View | Nea Moudania, Chalkidiki A luxurious three-store…
$1,05M
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Property types in Municipality of Nea Propontida

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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