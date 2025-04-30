Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Kallikrateia
23
Nea Moudania
13
Nea Triglia
7
45 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$177,436
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground flo…
$335,265
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor cons…
$502,897
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 …
$218,144
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$469,684
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$366,079
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, the…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
$334,188
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$208,749
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$452,029
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one shower…
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$782,807
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$229,624
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$887,182
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basem…
$678,433
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Gonia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Gonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$444,322
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 186 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of . 1st floo…
$219,186
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$167,944
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 …
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$708,968
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Finikes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Finikes, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
$1,68M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground flo…
$333,998
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Dionysiou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Dionysiou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$820,360
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$521,872
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Sozopole, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-baseme…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$604,457
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Krini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$407,060
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
$834,995
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$147,172
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

