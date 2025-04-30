Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Kallikrateia
23
Nea Moudania
13
Nea Triglia
7
11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor cons…
$502,897
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, the…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 …
Price on request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Finikes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Finikes, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
$1,68M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$678,433
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
$834,995
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 …
$241,558
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor cons…
$502,897
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lakkoma, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lakkoma, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$737,583
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Paulos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Paulos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$923,992
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 46 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$155,423
