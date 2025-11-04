Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Propontida
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Kallikrateia
26
Nea Moudania
20
Nea Triglia
11
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Πωλείται μια εξαιρετική μεζονέτα 104 τ.μ., ιδανική επιλογή για εξοχική κατοικία ή μόνιμη δια…
$406,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Agios Mamas, Greece
4 bedroom house
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Βρίσκεστε μπροστά σε ένα υπέροχο οικόπεδο που συνδυάζει την απόλυτη ηρεμία με την άμεση πρόσ…
$302,558
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Σας παρουσιάζουμε μια εντυπωσιακή γωνιακή επιπλωμένη μεζονέτα, ιδανικά τοποθετημένη ακριβώς …
$670,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
2 bedroom house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Πωλείται όμορφη, πλήρως λειτουργική εξοχική μονοκατοικία, ιδανική για μόνιμη ή παραθεριστική…
$151,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Nea Propontida

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go