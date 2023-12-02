Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
34
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
28
Municipality of Kallithea
14
Municipality of Nea Smyrni
6
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
6
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
3
164 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea area in Southern Athens. Orientation:  Interi…
€95,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment in Kallithea area.  Kallithea is a densely populated neighborhood o…
€155,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Ano Glyfada, which when translated from Greek means Upper Glyfada, is the the northern part …
Price on request
Villa 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Attica, Greece
Villa 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 650 meters to the sandy beac…
€220,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale under construction apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€475,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€370,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 144 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€650,000
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4328 - Apartment FOR SALE in Glyfada Glyfada - center for €651.336 . This …
€651,336
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4330 - Apartment FOR SALE in Glyfada Glyfada - center for €554.966 . This …
€554,966
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools near the sea, Athens, Greece We offer a duplex a…
€1,10M
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Athens, Gre…
€205,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€550,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€435,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€530,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex apartments …
€415,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The first floor…
€1,40M
3 room townhouse in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 74 m²
Urban living for the Mediterranean lifestyle. A contemporary development of 56 two-bedroo…
€340,000
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€210,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€345,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Nea Smyrni area.  Nea Smyrni is a neighborhoo…
€160,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3
Studio apartment for sale in Palio Faliro area. This studio could be rented for 450 euros pe…
€115,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea.  Kallithea is a densely populated neighborho…
€140,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Two-bedroom apartment for asale in Kallithea area.  Kallithea is a densely populated neig…
€150,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Fully renovated in 2023…
€140,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea area in Southern Athens. Fully renovated in 2023…
€160,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment in Nea Smyrni area. Nea Smyrni is a neighborhood and municipality o…
€135,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Renovated in 2013, 30 sqm on the…
€145,000
