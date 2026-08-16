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Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

;
Municipality of Glyfada
144
Municipality of Kallithea
136
Municipality of Alimos
91
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
78
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583 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 816 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 816 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 234 m²
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 203 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/6
Glyfada Celeste invites you to enjoy modern life by the sea in Glyfada, on the beautiful coa…
$288,961
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$159,396
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 760 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$5,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The Izi Lux project is a contemporary residential development situated between the Kalithea …
$340,919
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$923,403
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$289,274
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 121 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd…
$1,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Area 113 m²
Apartment for sale of 113 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the second fl…
$342,769
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 8th floor. I…
$190,094
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$785,171
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$311,070
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Area 86 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 86 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$556,518
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
The property is located in the center of Athens (Amerikis Square)
$113,114
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$304,722
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$306,998
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$726,136
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth flo…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of South Athens

apartments
houses

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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