Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

villas
10
cottages
15
townhouses
17
House To archive
Clear all
48 properties total found
Villa 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Attica, Greece
Villa 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 144 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The first floor…
€1,40M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with swimming pool in Attica, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€950,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Attica, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€720,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room house in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€280,000
per month
Leave a request
6 room house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
The house is located in a popular village Kalithea 600 meters from the beach. There is a gar…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,32M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Attica, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kentro 85 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Attica, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kolymvitirio 260 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Attica, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Property Code: 1410 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 110 sq.m, on the Ground …
€130,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Property Code: 1241 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 160 m2, 2 levels Glyfada…
€500,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms in Attica, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
CODE 16, Elliniko- South Athens, For Sale Detached House of 290 sqm with 3 bedrooms, 1 Livin…
€880,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Villa for sale in Golf, Glyfada of Athens - South for 1.600.000€ (Listing No GK010). Another…
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
The luxury apartment complex is located in only 400 meters from the picturesque sandy beach …
€259,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
The maisonetta is located in a quiet area of a popular tourist village which is named Kallit…
€280,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious bunk apartment for sale in Glyfada, one of the most prestigious southern suburbs o…
€464,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
€950,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€265,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one bedroom, on…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€1,65M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor…
€2,38M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir