Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Regional Unit of South Athens
Houses
Houses for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece
Villa 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Attica, Greece
12
5
750 m²
1
For sale 5-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
5
3
144 m²
2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 144 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€650,000
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
4
2
156 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
5
4
390 m²
-1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The first floor…
€1,40M
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
5
3
230 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
5
2
160 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
3 room cottage with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
4
2
371 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€950,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
3
2
150 m²
€720,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
4
3
170 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€850,000
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
8
4
650 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Price on request
2 room house
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
2
87 m²
€280,000
6 room house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
6
5
300 m²
The house is located in a popular village Kalithea 600 meters from the beach. There is a gar…
€650,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
6
3
380 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,32M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
3
2
150 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kentro 85 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
€1,30M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
4
3
260 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kolymvitirio 260 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
€1,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Attica, Greece
6
4
270 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,00M
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2
1
110 m²
Property Code: 1410 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 110 sq.m, on the Ground …
€130,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Attica, Greece
4
160 m²
Property Code: 1241 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 160 m2, 2 levels Glyfada…
€500,000
3 room house with Bedrooms
Attica, Greece
3
4
290 m²
CODE 16, Elliniko- South Athens, For Sale Detached House of 290 sqm with 3 bedrooms, 1 Livin…
€880,000
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Attica, Greece
5
4
270 m²
Villa for sale in Golf, Glyfada of Athens - South for 1.600.000€ (Listing No GK010). Another…
€1,60M
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
4
3
130 m²
The luxury apartment complex is located in only 400 meters from the picturesque sandy beach …
€259,000
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
4
5
130 m²
The maisonetta is located in a quiet area of a popular tourist village which is named Kallit…
€280,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Attica, Greece
4
130 m²
2
Luxurious bunk apartment for sale in Glyfada, one of the most prestigious southern suburbs o…
€464,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
4
230 m²
1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
€950,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
4
2
125 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€265,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
6
3
380 m²
4
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one bedroom, on…
€1,50M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
7
4
470 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€1,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
6
2
185 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€1,65M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
6
4
370 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor…
€2,38M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Attica, Greece
9
3
390 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€850,000
