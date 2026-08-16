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Houses for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

;
Municipality of Glyfada
50
Municipality of Alimos
33
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
25
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
10
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138 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 816 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 816 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 234 m²
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 203 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 760 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$5,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$923,403
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The maisonette is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 450 meters to the sandy bea…
$289,185
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 208 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Area 132 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one le…
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor con…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of one bedroom, one ki…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Alimos Pani hill, south of Athens, maisonette of 200 sq.m. 2-level 3rd-4th floor in excellen…
$1,22M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 256 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$3,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 215 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 215 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$354,195
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 470 m²
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$974,085
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,39M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$873,724
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor con…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 325 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$6,49M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 310 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$843,564
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
$291,341
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$4,25M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one storeroom. …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 243 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 243 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$3,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,05M
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Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 564 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 564 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of South Athens

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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