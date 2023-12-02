UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Regional Unit of South Athens
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece
penthouses
4
1 BHK
22
2 BHK
36
3 BHK
28
4 BHK
10
Apartment
Clear all
116 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2
1
49 m²
1
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea area in Southern Athens. Orientation: Interi…
€95,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2
1
55 m²
2
One-bedroom apartment in Kallithea area. Kallithea is a densely populated neighborhood o…
€155,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
3
1
88 m²
Ano Glyfada, which when translated from Greek means Upper Glyfada, is the the northern part …
Price on request
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2
1
80 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 650 meters to the sandy beac…
€220,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3
1
99 m²
7/1
For sale under construction apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€475,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3
1
99 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€370,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
2
2
88 m²
Property Code: HPS4328 - Apartment FOR SALE in Glyfada Glyfada - center for €651.336 . This …
€651,336
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
2
2
88 m²
Property Code: HPS4330 - Apartment FOR SALE in Glyfada Glyfada - center for €554.966 . This …
€554,966
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3
126 m²
5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools near the sea, Athens, Greece We offer a duplex a…
€1,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1
34 m²
4
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Athens, Gre…
€205,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3
1
91 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€550,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4
1
91 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€435,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4
2
136 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€530,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Attica, Greece
3
79 m²
5
New low-rise residence close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex apartments …
€415,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
74 m²
Urban living for the Mediterranean lifestyle. A contemporary development of 56 two-bedroo…
€340,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
3
1
77 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€210,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
4
1
95 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€345,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2
1
45 m²
2
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Nea Smyrni area. Nea Smyrni is a neighborhoo…
€160,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
1
35 m²
3
Studio apartment for sale in Palio Faliro area. This studio could be rented for 450 euros pe…
€115,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2
1
55 m²
2
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea. Kallithea is a densely populated neighborho…
€140,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3
1
3
Two-bedroom apartment for asale in Kallithea area. Kallithea is a densely populated neig…
€150,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2
1
43 m²
4
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Fully renovated in 2023…
€140,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2
1
52 m²
3
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea area in Southern Athens. Fully renovated in 2023…
€160,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2
1
56 m²
2
One-bedroom apartment in Nea Smyrni area. Nea Smyrni is a neighborhood and municipality o…
€135,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
1
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Renovated in 2013, 30 sqm on the…
€145,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1
1
28 m²
4
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Renovated in 2013, on the 4th fl…
€90,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2
1
1
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Renovated in 2023, on the 1st fl…
€160,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domain Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3
3
87 m²
Property Code: HPS4281 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €913.000 . …
€913,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
4
2
121 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€770,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool
Attica, Greece
4
136 m²
5
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece We offer luminous a…
€1,06M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL