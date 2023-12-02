Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

penthouses
4
1 BHK
22
2 BHK
36
3 BHK
28
4 BHK
10
116 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea area in Southern Athens. Orientation:  Interi…
€95,000
per month
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment in Kallithea area.  Kallithea is a densely populated neighborhood o…
€155,000
per month
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Ano Glyfada, which when translated from Greek means Upper Glyfada, is the the northern part …
Price on request
per month
2 room apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 650 meters to the sandy beac…
€220,000
per month
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale under construction apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€475,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€370,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4328 - Apartment FOR SALE in Glyfada Glyfada - center for €651.336 . This …
€651,336
per month
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4330 - Apartment FOR SALE in Glyfada Glyfada - center for €554.966 . This …
€554,966
per month
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools near the sea, Athens, Greece We offer a duplex a…
€1,10M
per month
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Athens, Gre…
€205,000
per month
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€550,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€435,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€530,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex apartments …
€415,000
per month
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 74 m²
Urban living for the Mediterranean lifestyle. A contemporary development of 56 two-bedroo…
€340,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€210,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€345,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Nea Smyrni area.  Nea Smyrni is a neighborhoo…
€160,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3
Studio apartment for sale in Palio Faliro area. This studio could be rented for 450 euros pe…
€115,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea.  Kallithea is a densely populated neighborho…
€140,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Two-bedroom apartment for asale in Kallithea area.  Kallithea is a densely populated neig…
€150,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Fully renovated in 2023…
€140,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea area in Southern Athens. Fully renovated in 2023…
€160,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment in Nea Smyrni area. Nea Smyrni is a neighborhood and municipality o…
€135,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Renovated in 2013, 30 sqm on the…
€145,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Renovated in 2013, on the 4th fl…
€90,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Renovated in 2023, on the 1st fl…
€160,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS4281 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €913.000 . …
€913,000
per month
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€770,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool in Attica, Greece
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece We offer luminous a…
€1,06M
per month
