  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of North Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
31
Municipality of Kifisia
26
Municipality of Chalandri
18
Municipality of Marousi
14
9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece We offer functional apartments with …
$635,802
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece We offer an apartment with private s…
$416,322
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments wi…
$187,251
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
$394,506
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece …
$612,734
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence in Agia Paraskevi, Greece We offer apartments with swimming pools and gard…
$572,088
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece The residence features a green area. Apart…
$250,238
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece We offer duplex apartments with p…
$856,060
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecolog…
$824,945
