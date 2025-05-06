Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
31
Municipality of Kifisia
26
Municipality of Chalandri
18
Municipality of Marousi
14
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
$394,506
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$307,904
