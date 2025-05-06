Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
31
Municipality of Kifisia
26
Municipality of Chalandri
18
Municipality of Marousi
14
19 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$327,255
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$574,059
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$789,927
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. I…
$344,435
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$224,405
4 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. Extras included wit…
$401,841
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$391,404
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$779,940
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$620,657
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$1,05M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$761,715
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$682,722
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$304,686
1 room apartment in Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Iraklio Attikis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has front layout. A magnificent view of …
$459,247
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$321,613
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$744,788
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$620,657
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$677,080
4 room apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 170 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leavi…
$547,965
