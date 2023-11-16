Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Psychiko
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Psychiko, Greece

3 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€190,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€388,500
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€336,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€190,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Psychiko, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir