Pool Townhouses for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
4
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
17
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
10
Municipality of Platanias
13
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/1
Charming Stone-Built Maisonette with Private Pool – Just 120m from the Sea in Panormos, Reth…
$206,436
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Panormos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
🌟 Front-Sea Semi-Detached Villa in Panormos, Crete – A Rare Opportunity for Living and Inves…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Xirosterni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
