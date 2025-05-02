Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ierapetra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Ierapetra Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
For sale maisonette of 59 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$171,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels…
$78,225
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor co…
$834,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$95,227
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
For sale maisonette of 29 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$109,440
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ierapetra Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go