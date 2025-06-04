Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Heraklion Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Heraklion Municipal Unit, Greece

Heraklion
3
24 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one lev…
$471,106
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale townhouse area of 153 sq.m on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse…
$909,721
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale townhouse area of 138 sq.m on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse…
$955,493
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale townhouse area of 156 sq.m on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse…
$973,802
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale , building of 184 m2 in a 402 plot located in Heraklion of Crete. On the …
$524,984
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale townhouse area of 140 sq.m on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse…
$838,775
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 149 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$879,501
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale townhouse area of 138 sq.m on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse…
$839,919
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Townhouse for sale of 77 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse is l…
$495,483
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$829,060
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale townhouse area of 132 sq.m on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse…
$890,268
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/3
Townhouse for sale of 122 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse is …
$744,942
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Floor -1/2
Townhouse for sale of 184 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The townhouse is located on 2 levels…
$549,266
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 91 sq.m on the island of Crete under construction. The to…
$630,511
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$705,986
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$905,528
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$843,713
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 149 sq.m on the island of Crete under construction. The t…
$928,030
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$795,997
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/2
Townhouse for sale of 128 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse is …
$871,959
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$922,879
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$797,508
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one lev…
$597,540
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$864,964
