  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gouves Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
### Stunning 3-Story Townhouse for Sale in Heraklion, CreteDiscover the epitome of coastal l…
$480,546
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/1
Modern Semi-Detached Maisonette 212m² in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete.An excellent opportunit…
$439,691
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale is a beautiful, stunning 3-storey townhouse located in a gated premium complex, jus…
$489,465
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor -2/4
Modern semi-child mezzanine in the municipality of Hersonissos, Heraklion, Crete.The house i…
$454,178
