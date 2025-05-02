Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Neapoli Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

6 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/1
On a plot of 90sq.m there is a maisonette of approximately 138sq.m with a garage and parking…
$382,202
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$97,506
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. 1st floor consi…
$135,001
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor -1
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$159,214
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$382,982
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels…
$73,062
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

