  Realting.com
  Greece
  Region of Crete
  Residential
  Townhouse
  Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
4
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
17
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
10
Municipality of Platanias
13
14 properties total found
Townhouse in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 maisonettes close to Rethymno on a 4100 sqm plot that combines a sea and mountain…
$669,620
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor co…
$834,995
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ano Rodakino, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ano Rodakino, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$178,808
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$374,396
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/1
Charming Stone-Built Maisonette with Private Pool – Just 120m from the Sea in Panormos, Reth…
$206,436
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Floor -2/3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement consis…
$635,035
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
### Stunning 3-Story Townhouse for Sale in Heraklion, CreteDiscover the epitome of coastal l…
$480,546
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$625,819
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 level…
$271,373
3 bedroom townthouse in Panormos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
🌟 Front-Sea Semi-Detached Villa in Panormos, Crete – A Rare Opportunity for Living and Inves…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$864,964
3 bedroom townthouse in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Xirosterni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$563,860
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels…
$78,225
