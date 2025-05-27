Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vrachasi Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor -2/4
🌟 Exquisite 4-Level Maisonette with Private Pool & Panoramic Views in North-West Lassithi, C…
$625,876
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go