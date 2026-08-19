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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Agia Triada, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Agia Triada, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sfaka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sfaka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Skopi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skopi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

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