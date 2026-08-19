Cottages for sale in District of Sitia, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

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Sitia Municipal Unit
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5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Piskokefalo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Piskokefalo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 161 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$637,583
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Sitia, Greece
Cottage
Sitia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the s…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 378 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Sfaka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Sfaka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
$113,348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Skopi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Skopi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one …
$126,336
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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