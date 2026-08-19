Cottages for sale in District of Ierapetra, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ierapetra
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Koutsouras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Koutsouras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$589,174
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of…
$224,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
$82,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go