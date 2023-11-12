Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in District of Ierapetra, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
€175,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavousi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€530,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavousi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
€600,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Kavousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 storerooms…
€135,000

