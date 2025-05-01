Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
11
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
27
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
19
Municipality of Chersonissos
6
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey apartment building of 220 sq.meters in Heraklion, Crete. 7 bedrooms in tot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 69 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of o…
$276,488
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go