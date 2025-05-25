Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Sitia Municipal Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 161 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$565,083
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 …
$100,459
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one …
$121,350
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, …
$732,563
