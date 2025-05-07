Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Ierapetra Municipal Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
$217,676
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a three floors house of 188 sq.m. The ground floor is currently used as a storage s…
$366,257
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 …
$73,256
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$435,844
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of…
$215,481
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$554,618
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
$78,865
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 311 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 311 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one kitchen, 2 …
$620,403
