  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
11
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
27
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
19
Municipality of Chersonissos
6
19 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
$652,351
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,57M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
$395,787
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale detached house 275sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 3 apartm…
$784,611
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
$576,203
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$1,63M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$435,844
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
$410,337
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey apartment building of 220 sq.meters in Heraklion, Crete. 7 bedrooms in tot…
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
on the territory of the site with a total area of ​​2.468 sq.m. (24 acres) built 10 houses. …
$405,008
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
$328,820
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
$328,820
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
$514,444
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one…
$1,25M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,34M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a comfortable home for a large family, located on the north coast of Crete, next to…
$659,354
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
on the territory of the site with a total area of ​​2.468 sq.m. (24 acres) built 10 houses. …
$445,498
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 372 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of …
$1,18M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
$387,159
Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

