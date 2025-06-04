Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
$170,744
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$197,274
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
$102,989
