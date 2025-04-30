Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini Municipality
25
Dion - Olympos Municipality
13
Leptokarya
5
Peristase
5
24 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 4 levels. Gro…
$329,677
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristase, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st…
$223,410
Townhouse in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$100,579
3 bedroom townthouse in Sfendami, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$177,436
Townhouse 6 rooms in Peristase, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has one level. A …
$271,373
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$335,265
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$195,571
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$231,905
3 bedroom townthouse in Leptokarya, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$120,030
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Base…
$97,068
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Ganochora, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$93,937
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Neokaisareia, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokaisareia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$102,287
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$307,326
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$91,639
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$357,119
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$250,498
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 232 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$195,571
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$128,518
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Bas…
$307,655
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$344,435
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$350,616
3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$260,936
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$146,124
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$111,755
