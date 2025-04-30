Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pieria Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini Municipality
25
Dion - Olympos Municipality
13
Leptokarya
5
Peristase
5
12 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristase, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st…
$223,410
3 bedroom townthouse in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$104,374
3 bedroom townthouse in Sfendami, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$177,436
3 bedroom townthouse in Leptokarya, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$120,030
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Base…
$97,068
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Neokaisareia, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokaisareia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$102,287
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$250,498
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Bas…
$307,655
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$344,435
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$350,616
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$146,124
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$111,755
