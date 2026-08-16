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Townhouses for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

;
Katerini Municipality
13
Dion - Olympos Municipality
8
Peristasi
4
Litochoro
4
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23 properties total found
Townhouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 413 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 413 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Grou…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse
Korinos, Greece
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Area 112 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 112 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The townhouse i…
$170,485
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse
Peristasi, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale townhouse area of 190 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The townhouse is located on 4 l…
$338,475
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Moschopotamos, Greece
Townhouse
Moschopotamos, Greece
Area 140 m²
Two-level townhouse of 140 sqm, which is located at a distance of 1 km from the picturesque …
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Kondariotissa, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Kondariotissa, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st …
$115,709
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 166 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$135,781
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse
Peristasi, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. The…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 188 m²
For sale maisonette of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$198,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. Grou…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st f…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Groun…
$109,806
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 181 m²
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ba…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Sfendami, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Sfendami, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 157 m²
For sale townhouse area of 157 square meters on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The …
$187,552
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kondariotissa, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kondariotissa, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$283,370
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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