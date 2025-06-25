Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

Corfu
37
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
182
Municipality of Northern Corfu
66
Municipality of Southern Corfu
44
36 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$988,149
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,61M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$2,91M
Villa 11 bedrooms in Zakynthos, Greece
Villa 11 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$3,72M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$1,14M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 265 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 5 …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,96M
Villa 1 room in Katomeri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Katomeri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
For sale villa of 420 sq.meters on Islands. There are: solar panels for water heating, a fir…
$2,56M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$2,27M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Loggos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Loggos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Ground floor consists of living …
$1,10M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 245 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,22M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 181 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,33M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,61M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,28M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pentáti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pentáti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$674,267
Villa 1 room in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 470 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air conditio…
$2,03M
Villa 1 room in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale: Villa Complex with Stunning Lake Views and Proximity to BeachAn exceptional opportunit…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,34M
Villa 1 room in Pesada, Greece
Villa 1 room
Pesada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leaving …
$1,28M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,84M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a house by the sea in the west of Corfu! The property is on the first line to the …
$979,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$3,37M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Astrakeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,91M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$2,62M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$871,896
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$2,19M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,98M
Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

