Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ioanian Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

Corfu
33
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
173
Municipality of Northern Corfu
66
Municipality of Southern Corfu
46
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Level Villa in Lefkada with Swimming Pool –  1 550 000€ ! Perched majestically above …
$1,80M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go