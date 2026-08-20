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Residential properties for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Chalkida
8
Karystos Municipality
7
Chalkida
3
Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality
4
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20 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Karystos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Karystos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
In one of the most desirable coastal locations of Southern Evia, just moments from the sea a…
$468,510
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Cottage in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage
Aliveri, Greece
Area 200 m²
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale, 2nd floor, located in Nea Artaki. The property has a total area of 26…
$76,031
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Aliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 204 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
€695,000 Property Type: Villa Bedrooms: 3 Total Plot Area: 311 sq.m Internal Living Area…
$823,151
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2 bedroom house in Karystos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Karystos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
In one of the most desirable coastal locations of Southern Evia, just moments from the sea a…
$473,258
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Discover an exceptional coastal retreat in the serene area of Skorponeria, Viotia—just 1.5 h…
$566,363
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Discover an exceptional coastal retreat in the serene area of Skorponeria, Viotia—just 1.5 h…
$566,363
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd f…
$440,404
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Karystos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Karystos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
In one of the most desirable coastal locations of Southern Evia, just moments from the sea a…
$468,771
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Agency
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Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Discover an exceptional coastal retreat in the serene area of Skorponeria, Viotia—just 1.5 h…
$566,363
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Eretria, Greece
4 bedroom house
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house on the island of Evia with an area of 190sq.m. 800m from the pool.  1st floor…
$119,980
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Fabulous Detached Villa with Private Swimming Pool in Aliveri, Evia Island, Greece Property …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.  in the 1st. Floor.  It con…
$99,983
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marmari, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marmari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
This gorgeous villa offers laid-back island living, just a short drive or ferry ride from th…
Price on request
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House in Nea Styra, Greece
House
Nea Styra, Greece
Area 66 m²
Detached houses, apartments from 66 sq.m. in a green seaside place in central Evia. With mod…
$167,480
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Property types in Euboea Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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