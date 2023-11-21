Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Euboea Regional Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

2 BHK
6
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
17 properties total found
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€290,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
€170,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 5…
€135,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 1406 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the…
€3,00M
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€310,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.& nbsp; in the 1st. Floor.& …
€100,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limni, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€133,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€265,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Fylla, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
€155,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Panorama, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€220,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
€90,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€335,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
€95,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Edipsos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Edipsos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
€200,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale an apartment under construction. It is located in Chalkida, capit…
€288,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€136,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
€100,000
