Apartments for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale, 2nd floor, located in Nea Artaki. The property has a total area of 26…
$76,031
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.  in the 1st. Floor.  It con…
$99,983
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