Apartments for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

studios
66
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
16
3 BHK
6
141 property total found
3 room apartment with garage, with garden, with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room apartment with garage, with garden, with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11404 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €175.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
€175,000
2 room apartment in Drama Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing No 2318). Anot…
€120,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Timios Stavros - Sougelo: For sale bright Apartment 120 sq.m. in 130 sq.m. plot with…
€100,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Kavala, Timios Stavros: 52 sq.m. studio for sale. in a semi-basement with oil central heatin…
€68,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with bright in Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with bright
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€115,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Souyoulou: 65 sq.m. floor apartment for sale. which is located on the 3rd floor of a…
€92,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
Independent apartment for sale in DEPOS 85 sq.m clean area with private parking It consists …
€115,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Studio 50 sq.m. for sale. on the ground floor of 2 levels with individual el…
€33,000
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Maisonette for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 260.000€ (Listing No…
€260,000
6 room apartment with parking in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 room apartment with parking
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
€370,000
6 room apartment in Agiasma, Greece
6 room apartment
Agiasma, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale duplex of 290 sq.meters in Kavala. The duplex is situated on the ground floor and t…
€370,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Dexameni, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 65.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ747). …
€65,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Timios Stavros - Sougelo: Apartment for sale 71 sq.m. 51 sq.m. clean on the 2nd floo…
€110,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
 Kavala, Agios Loukas: Apartment for sale 75 sq.m. in a duplex. on the ground floor. It cons…
€60,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Perigiali, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 85.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ745).…
€85,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 124 sq.m. maisonette for sale. in 150 sq.m. luxury plot, with a f…
€365,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€160,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
 Kavala, Center: Apartment for sale 95 sq.m. on the 1st floor with elevator. It consists of …
€87,000
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing No Ν…
€80,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Kavala, Panagia: In a three-story building, for sale on the 3rd floor, a renovated and airy …
€190,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Central apartment for sale in Ag. Gianni, 4th floor, 110 sq.m. It consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
€150,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 4
Maisonette for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ…
€275,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 89.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ733).…
€89,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 79.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ731).…
€79,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 87.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ732).…
€87,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 90.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ734).…
€90,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 77.400€ (Listing No ΝΠ730).…
€77,400
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 75.500€ (Listing No ΝΠ729).…
€75,500
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 100.000€ (Listing No ΒΚ5…
€100,000
2 room apartment in Georgiani, Greece
2 room apartment
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Pangaio, Georgiani: In a two-story building, a bright ground floor apartment of 100 sq.m. is…
€60,000

