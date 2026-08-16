Apartments for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Apartments in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

;
Paggaio Municipality
54
Kavala Municipality
44
Kavala
40
Nea Peramos
38
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126 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Dexameni: Apartment for sale 80sq.m. located on the 5th floor of a building with ele…
$183,585
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2 room apartment in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Palio: For sale under construction Maisonette 62sq.m. 2 levels located in a luxury r…
$265,223
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2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4
Kavala,CENTER Ag. Pavlos: Apartment for sale 85sq.m. on the 4th floor of a building with an …
$178,967
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11812 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 135.000 . This 90.00 sq. …
$156,802
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3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 116 sq.m. apartment for sale, located on the 3rd floor of a buildin…
$266,871
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3 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Maisonette 150sq.m. for sale in Amygdaleonas, Kavala. It consists of 4 levels: basement, 1st…
$228,082
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction semi-basement Apartment 57 sq.m. It con…
$117,930
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2 bedroom apartment in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11895 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 210.000 . This …
$238,432
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1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, For sale is a 47 sq.m. studio apartment under construction located on the 2nd floor …
$128,005
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 87 sq.m. on 2 levels (with attic). It consists …
$293,727
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1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Kavala: For sale is a 50 sq.m. studio apartment under construction located on the 1st floor …
$133,823
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1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Kavala, Ano Kalamitsa: In a relatively new residential complex, Studio apartment 45 sq.m. fo…
$105,451
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2 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11707 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 180.000 . This 60.00…
$211,474
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3 bedroom apartment in Panagie, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Panagie, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11833 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for € 125.000 . This 90.00 sq. …
$142,999
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1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11717 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 222.000 . This 80.00 sq. …
$260,818
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Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
Kavala: For sale under construction Studio 34 sq.m. located on the 1st floor of the building…
$116,085
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 75 sq.m. with attic. It cons…
$231,800
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 74sq.m. facade on 2 levels w…
$256,426
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1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 55 sq.m. facade on the 1st f…
$173,048
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2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: For sale in an excellent location, apartment in very good condition, …
$179,746
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2 bedroom apartment in Potos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 1729 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 220.000 . This 97.00 sq. m. …
$255,528
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1 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11697 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 128.000 Exclusivity.…
$150,381
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1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Apartment for sale 46 sq.m. facade located on the ground floor of a…
$152,323
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2 bedroom apartment in Potamia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Potamia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11840 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 160.000 . This 55.00 sq. …
$187,977
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2 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11797 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 177.000 . This 70…
$207,949
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alexandroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alexandroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11768 - Apartment FOR SALE in Alexandroupoli Center for € 117.000 . This 60 …
$136,174
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3 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 6
Kavala, For sale under construction apartment of 147 sq m. located on the 6th floor of the b…
$765,864
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2 bedroom apartment in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11824 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 350.000 . This 113.00…
$411,199
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2 room apartment in Makrychori, Greece
2 room apartment
Makrychori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Philippi, Kryoneri: 75 sq.m. apartment for sale. with an individual oil boiler in a duplex. …
$82,645
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2 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11745 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 198.000 . This 78…
$230,447
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Property types in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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