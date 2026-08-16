Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

;
Kavala Municipality
7
Kavala
6
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, For sale is a 47 sq.m. studio apartment under construction located on the 2nd floor …
$128,005
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Kavala: For sale is a 50 sq.m. studio apartment under construction located on the 1st floor …
$133,823
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Kavala, Ano Kalamitsa: In a relatively new residential complex, Studio apartment 45 sq.m. fo…
$105,451
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
Kavala: For sale under construction Studio 34 sq.m. located on the 1st floor of the building…
$116,085
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Apartment for sale 46 sq.m. facade located on the ground floor of a…
$152,323
Leave a request
2 room Studio apartment in Palio, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in Palio, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No LA156). An…
$284,598
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: Studio apartment of 50 sq.m. for sale on the 1st floor with a large elevator…
$128,960
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Apartment for sale 44 sq.m. located on the 2nd floor of a building …
$134,079
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Kavala, Timios Stavros: 52 sq.m. studio for sale. in a semi-basement with oil central heatin…
$71,504
Leave a request

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go